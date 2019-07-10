Comparison of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.33 N/A -4.00 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.54 beta indicates that Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 32.4 and 32.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 204.79% and an $42 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 29.25% stronger performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.