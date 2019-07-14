Comparison of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.65 N/A -4.00 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4780.81 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Assembly Biosciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 213.90% at a $42 average price target. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 118.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than TG Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 67.5%. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.