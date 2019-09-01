Comparison of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $42, and a 271.35% upside potential. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 2,015.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Assembly Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 39.9%. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.