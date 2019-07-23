Comparison of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.04 N/A -4.00 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 116.05 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, and a 222.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.