Comparison of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.94 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 271.35% and an $42 consensus price target. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 consensus price target and a 8.88% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.