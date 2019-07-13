Comparison of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.02 N/A -4.00 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 213.90% for Assembly Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $42. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 532.35% and its average price target is $10.75. Based on the results given earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Assembly Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.