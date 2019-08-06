Comparison of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

We are contrasting Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels Inc. 4 1.28 N/A -1.41 0.00 Vulcan Materials Company 123 3.88 N/A 4.24 32.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aspen Aerogels Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -31.9% Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Aerogels Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vulcan Materials Company has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aspen Aerogels Inc. Its rival Vulcan Materials Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Aspen Aerogels Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Aspen Aerogels Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Vulcan Materials Company’s average price target is $137.17, while its potential downside is -0.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Vulcan Materials Company are owned by institutional investors. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Aerogels Inc. -5.01% -5.71% 57.14% 148.12% 27.66% 209.86% Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03%

For the past year Aspen Aerogels Inc. has stronger performance than Vulcan Materials Company

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats Aspen Aerogels Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.