Comparison of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|422.20
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Prothena Corporation plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 95.3%. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-10.15%
|-10.72%
|-23.61%
|-21.51%
|-42.74%
|-5.44%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Prothena Corporation plc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Prothena Corporation plc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
