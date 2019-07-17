Comparison of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 422.20 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 95.3%. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Prothena Corporation plc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.