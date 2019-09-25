Comparison of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 19.69 N/A -1.17 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.