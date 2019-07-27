Comparison of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|85.94
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 56.77%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.92%
|-19.8%
|-27.43%
|0%
|0%
|-24.37%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
