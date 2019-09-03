Comparison of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.43 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ashford Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ashford Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ashford Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ashford Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 13.34% and its consensus target price is $47.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has weaker performance than Ashford Inc.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.