Comparison of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ashford Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 8,638,007.23% 13.6% 2.5% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ashford Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.