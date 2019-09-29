Comparison of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

This is a contrast between Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87

Demonstrates Ashford Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ashford Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ashford Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ashford Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 8,669,354.84% 13.6% 2.5% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 322,093,837.54% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ashford Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 22.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 17.6%. Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.