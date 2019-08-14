Comparison of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST). The two are both REIT – Hotel/Motel companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.85 0.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 19 2.09 N/A 1.38 12.63

In table 1 we can see Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 166.90% and an $7.5 average price target. On the other hand, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s potential upside is 36.38% and its average price target is $21.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.3% and 0%. 2.7% are Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.58% -4.29% -10.73% -4.24% -15.7% 4.32%

For the past year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.