Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.36 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ascendis Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, with potential upside of 64.96%. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 132.75% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53.1%. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.