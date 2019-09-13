Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 17.38 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ascendis Pharma A/S and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 63.05% at a $170.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats PolarityTE Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.