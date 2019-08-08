Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.11 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $169.33, and a 48.40% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 739.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.