Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 55.72% for Ascendis Pharma A/S with average price target of $170.5. Competitively the average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, which is potential 64.25% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.