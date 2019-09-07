Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

As Biotechnology companies, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 49.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.5% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.