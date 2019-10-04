Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 -0.67 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,029,993.50% -34.9% -31.9% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 312,207,151.66% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 81.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $173. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $22, which is potential 154.92% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.