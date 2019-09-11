Comparison of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ascendis Pharma A/S and Advaxis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 61.93% and an $170.5 consensus target price. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus target price and a 33.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.