Comparison of Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 7.53 N/A -0.66 0.00 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 6 13.97 N/A 0.04 161.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Asanko Gold Inc. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Asanko Gold Inc. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 0% respectively. 3.6% are Asanko Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. -9.97% 14.13% 17.85% 21.58% 41.15% 33.19%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc. was less bullish than Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. beats Asanko Gold Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.