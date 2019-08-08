Comparison of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

As Asset Management companies, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 108.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 25.05% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 4 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.