Comparison of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 106.28 N/A -0.33 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 2.03 10.49

Demonstrates ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 23.92% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 77.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.