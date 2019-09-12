Comparison of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|1.71%
|1.09%
|3.57%
|3.97%
|0%
|3.77%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
