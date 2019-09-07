Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 58.16 N/A -5.73 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 31.85% at a $31.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 45.60% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 89%. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Vericel Corporation.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.