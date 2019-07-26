Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 20 61.68 N/A -7.69 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 27.5% respectively. 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.