Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 26.00 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 1 2.33

$31.5 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.11%. Competitively Nektar Therapeutics has an average price target of $36.33, with potential upside of 106.77%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.