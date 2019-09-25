Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 53.75 N/A -5.73 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 36.59%. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 130.10% and its average target price is $18.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 79.5%. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.