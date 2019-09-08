Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 58.16 N/A -5.73 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see Arvinas Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arvinas Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Incyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.85% and an $31.5 consensus price target. Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 consensus price target and a 16.10% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arvinas Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 94.7%. Insiders held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.