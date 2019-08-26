Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Since Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 52.36 N/A -5.73 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.76 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arvinas Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Arvinas Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $31.5, and a 36.60% upside potential. Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus price target and a 95.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 65%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.