Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.43 N/A -5.73 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.44 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arvinas Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 29.05%. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 317.39% and its consensus target price is $24. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.