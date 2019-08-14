Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|55.43
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.44
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Arvinas Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 29.05%. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 317.39% and its consensus target price is $24. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
