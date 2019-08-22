Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 53.84 N/A -5.73 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arvinas Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.5, and a 32.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.