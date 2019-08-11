Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.24 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, with potential upside of 27.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was less bullish than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.