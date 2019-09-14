Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 57.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1212.63 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arvinas Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arvinas Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.33 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 28.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 82.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.