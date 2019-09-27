Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 53.45 N/A -5.73 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.31 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arvinas Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arvinas Inc. and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $33.75, and a 43.37% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 30%. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.