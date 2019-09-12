Comparison of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 60.87 N/A -5.73 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 803.52 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arvinas Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 27.89% at a $31.5 average price target. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 31.42% and its average price target is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptorum Group Limited looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.