Comparison of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.80 N/A 2.55 11.62 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a -12.37% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.