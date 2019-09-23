Comparison of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

This is a contrast between Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.80 N/A 2.55 11.62 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.45 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a -12.37% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 24.92% respectively. 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.