Comparison of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.79 N/A 2.55 9.95 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 25 1.21 N/A -6.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.74 beta indicates that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -13.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 34.7% respectively. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 19.54% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.