Comparison of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

This is a contrast between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,780,625.91% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,115,014,843.26% 235.9% -81.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.