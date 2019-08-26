Comparison of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We are comparing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.59 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.