Comparison of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -0.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.3%. Insiders held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.