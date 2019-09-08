Comparison of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 45.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.