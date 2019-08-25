Comparison of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.05 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 21.4% respectively. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.