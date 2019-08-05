Comparison of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.54 N/A 0.07 398.08 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 141.57 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 217.85% and its consensus price target is $39.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.