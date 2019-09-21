Comparison of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

As Biotechnology companies, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 19.98 N/A 0.07 398.08 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.39% at a $46 consensus target price. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.25, with potential upside of 210.61%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 37.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.