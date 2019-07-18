Comparison of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 28.53 N/A 0.07 262.60 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 12.57 N/A 2.58 25.76

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.33 consensus price target and a 1.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.