Comparison of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 23.47 N/A 0.07 398.08 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 34.62% at a $46 consensus price target. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 245.35% and its consensus price target is $23. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 59.6%. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.