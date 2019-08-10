Comparison of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.01 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Array BioPharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential is -18.08% at a $39.2 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 757.74%. Based on the results shown earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.3%. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.